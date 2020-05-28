Cyril Ramaphosa to address crucial UN meeting on Covid-19 financing

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address a UN high-level event which will explore how best to mobilise funds to help developing countries whose challenges have been worsened by the Covid-19 crisis.

The event — which will be jointly hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness — is centred on concerns that the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals may not be achieved if developing countries are not given adequate resources to support their Covid-19 response efforts.

A statement issued by the presidency on Thursday said Ramaphosa — who also serves as the chairperson of the AU — would be participating at the invitation of UN secretary-general António Guterres.

The event will look into issues of global liquidity, debt vulnerability, illicit financial flows, engagements with private sector creditors, the recovery plan and access to external finance, and inclusive growth.