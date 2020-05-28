Cabinet 'strongly denies' Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma makes lockdown rules

The cabinet has come out strongly against claims that an individual minister has single-handedly overruled her colleagues when it comes to lockdown regulations.

In a post-cabinet statement which gave a detailed outline of the process followed by the government before coming to decisions on the lockdown, the cabinet condemned the notion that decisions were not made collectively.

The condemnation follows weeks of reports around Cogta minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s opposition to the lifting of the ban on the sale of tobacco products, which has been in place since the start of the lockdown in March.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the sale of liquor — which has also been banned since March — will be permitted from Monday June 1 when the country moves to level 3 of the Covid-19 alert lockdown, tobacco sales remain prohibited.