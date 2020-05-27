Storm in parliament as EFF demands 'racial breakdown' of Covid-19 stats

The EFF on Wednesday caused a storm in the first National Assembly sitting since the Covid-19 lockdown by demanding that health minister Zweli Mkhize provide a “racial breakdown” of all people who have contracted coronavirus.

MP Naledi Chirwa wanted to know “how many black people have been infected and how many have died”, as well as “how many white people have been infected and how many have died”.

While the minister was attending to the question, Chirwa interjected, demanding nothing but “numbers”.

The sitting quickly degenerated as several EFF MPs jumped in to emphasise Chirwa’s question. These included EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu and MPs Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who accused the minister of ducking the question.

But National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise was having none of it.