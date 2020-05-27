Budget woes for SANDF mean defence industry will collapse: Mapisa-Nqakula

The fall of state-owned defence company Denel and budget cuts by the Treasury have led to the collapse of the defence industry in the country.

This is according to defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who was appearing in front of parliament's defence and military veterans portfolio committee on Wednesday.

“The reason why the defence industry is collapsing today is because of the cuts in the budget of the defence force. Therefore the defence industry, which is supposed to be sustained by the defence force, is unable to get that kind of sustenance because there is no injection coming from the defence force,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

She said her department had several projects at a standstill because there were no resources to proceed.

“It’s obvious that therefore your defence industry will collapse ... The challenges of Denel in particular, which is a state-owned entity ... who we rely on for production of our own equipment for the [SANDF] ... that has also impacted on the collapse of the smaller companies because they outsource and they are unable to pay the smaller companies.”