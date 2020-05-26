DA hoping to host first virtual provincial elective conference

The DA in the Eastern Cape could host its first virtual elective congress in August, if the party’s provincial executive committee approves the proposal.

The party is now exploring the feasibility of the venture.

DA provincial chair Andrew Whitfield said he and provincial MD Elmarie Botha would report their findings to the committee for a final decision after conducting a full investigation.

“We will do dry runs and conduct investigations into connectivity and network challenges across the province to ensure that no DA member is excluded.

“We have a comprehensive network of public representatives, staff, and offices across the province to enable the success of this project,” Whitfield said.

If approved, this will make the DA the first party to hold a virtual provincial congress.

The proposal will be submitted for scrutiny and ratification at the next provincial executive committee meeting before the end of June, on an exact date yet to be confirmed.