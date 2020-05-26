ADM asks national treasury for R150m

Bankrupt Amathole district municipality has gone cap in hand to the national government asking for a R150m bailout it says it will offer to workers who want to take early retirement.



A mutual separation agreement (MSA) programme is one of the measures the municipality has announced in a drive to cut its bloated salary bill, which stands at R63.6m a month for 1,604 workers...

