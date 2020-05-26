ADM asks national treasury for R150m
Bankrupt Amathole district municipality has gone cap in hand to the national government asking for a R150m bailout it says it will offer to workers who want to take early retirement.
A mutual separation agreement (MSA) programme is one of the measures the municipality has announced in a drive to cut its bloated salary bill, which stands at R63.6m a month for 1,604 workers...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.