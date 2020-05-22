DA will 'go after' Lebogang Maile over Tshwane council dissolution

The DA has threatened further legal action against Gauteng local government MEC Lebogang Maile should it win its Tshwane case.

This comes as the DA is expected to square off with the Gauteng provincial government in two courts over the placing of the Tshwane under administration.

First, the DA will be at the North Gauteng High Court next week, asking it to give the go-ahead for the implementation of the judgment which sets aside the dissolution of the Tshwane council.

The two parties will later fight it out at either the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) or the Constitutional Court, where the provincial government is looking to have the whole North Gauteng High Court judgment overturned.