Struggling Denel must diversify and look beyond Middle East, parliament hears

The public enterprises department has told parliament that Denel's cash is tied up in orders that it can not complete during the Covid-19 lockdown - and that the company is awaiting money for orders that have been placed.

“Denel's contract execution has been an area of great challenge. If you look at the amount of money that is tied up in work-in-progress in the business, it's a real worry,” said the department's acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi on Wednesday.

“We need to ensure that the management puts the focus in ensuring Denel is operational and effective going forward.”

It emerged this week that Denel will not be able to pay staff salaries for May and that June and July wages are also in jeopardy.

Denel CEO Danie du Toit was quoted as saying the company's liquidity was under severe pressure and they had to implement drastic measures to save the entity.