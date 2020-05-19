Ebrahim Patel hints at Cape Town remaining on level 4 lockdown as country moves to level 3

Trade minister Ebrahim Patel has hinted that Cape Town could remain on level 4 lockdown when some parts of the country move to level 3 at the end of May.

This after the Western Cape recorded the most confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths — accounting for almost 60% of the cases in SA.

By Monday, the province had 10,035 confirmed cases with 45 deaths. Most of the infections and deaths have been in Cape Town.