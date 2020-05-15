'We are not stuck in level 4': Ramaphosa on lockdown and ciggies

President Cyril Ramaphosa said consultations would start on Friday to ease the national lockdown to level 3 but he was reluctant to elaborate on the issue of cigarettes and alcohol.

He was speaking during a visit to the Eastern Cape on Thursday to gauge the readiness of the province to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, accompanied by health minister Zweli Mkhize and premier Oscar Mabuyane

In a clip broadcast by eNCA, Ramaphosa was at pains to reassure that the country would not remain “stuck” on level 4 and would move to level 3 by the end of May.

“This country is bound to go from level 3 to level 2 and finally level 1. We are not stuck in level 4. I need to make that very clear. We are now going to migrate to level 3 so that we can loosen up the restrictions so that the economy can start operating once again.”