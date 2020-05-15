John Steenhuisen trends after heated exchange with news anchor Flo Letoaba

“You've said in the press briefing that South Africans are begging for clarity on the way forward. Which South Africans are you speaking for, and which conversations are you having, with whom and where?” Letoaba asked.

Letoaba also challenged Steenhuisen to name the people who he claimed were “fed up” and wanted the lockdown to end.

In his response, Steenhusien said he had talks with citizens on social media and on his show, CoronaCast, which he hosts twice a week.

“I'm having conversations with South Africans who are frankly fed up with the lack of information,” he said.

In a heated back and forward exchange, the two spoke over each other before Steenhusien threw a jab at Letoaba.

“I am very glad the president has you in his corner because he's obviously been speaking to you,” he said.

Letoaba replied: “I am not going to get a rational conversation here, but thank you very much for giving us your time.”

Watch the video below (skip to 7:00).