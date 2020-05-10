Women’s League backs Sisulu amid ‘smear campaign’

The ANC Women’s League has challenged anyone with evidence of wrongdoing against human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu to come forward.

ANCWL secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said there was a “media smear campaign” against Sisulu, which she described as disgusting.

“The tactics of tarnishing Sisulu’s image by subjecting her to courts of public opinion is [a] cowardice approach.

“We challenge those who have evidence of Sisulu acting unlawfully or involved in any fraud and corruption to approach law enforcement agencies,” she said.

Sisulu’s name appeared in a number of publications last week, including HeraldLIVE, due to allegations made against her adviser, Mphumzi Mdekazi, in affidavits submitted to the Hawks by Amatola Water CEO Vuyo Zitumane and her counterpart at Lepelle Northern Water, Phineas Legodi.

The allegations range from interference in the administration and tenders, to claims he was saddled with debt following Sisulu’s failed ANC presidential campaign.

Both Zitumane and Legodi have been suspended.

In a letter to HeraldLIVE, Mdekazi’s attorney, Yolelwa Sikunyana, dismissed the allegations as untruthful and factually incorrect.

HeraldLIVE reported that Sisulu’s failed presidential campaign had allegedly left Mdekazi R35m out of pocket and desperately looking to Amatola Water to recoup the money, according to Zitumane’s affidavit.

“The insinuation that our client is desperately trying to defraud and/or corruptly ... enrich himself and desperately looking to Amatola Water to recoup the money are beyond reproach and deliberately intended to injure our client’s personality rights,” she said.

“Our instructions are to refute the allegations that our client is R35m out of pocket, (and) that our client categorically denies that he confided to Zitumane that the campaign had left him in serious debt.

“Conveying and publishing as a fact, to the general public, untested allegations of corruption against our client is a reckless and unlawful disregard of our client’s rights.”

Meanwhile, Matuba said: “Since taking office, Sisulu has tried a variety of interventions to resolve management and governance issues which plagued the affairs of Amatola Water and Lepelle Northern Water respectively.

“[The state-owned entities] are instrumental in providing much-needed basic service, which is water. Therefore [the] minister [must] act decisively without fear or favour on water boards faced with management and government issues that hinder their ability to perform their functions effectively.”

She said the league supported her interventions.

“The league reiterates its respects to media freedom and believes media freedom goes with the responsibility of journalists to remain ethical.

“The unethical behaviour of some journalists to subject political leaders to the courts of public opinions must be condemned as its corrodes the noble profession of journalism.

“A free press is one of the pillars of democracy and the best democracies are ones in which there is freedom of press.

“However, all journalists must ensure that they report the truth objectively, and to desist from being used as proxies of political battles.

“There must be objectivity in journalism and journalists should represent facts whether they like or agree with those facts.”

She said the league supported Sisulu and those executing her mandate. “No amount of smear campaign[s] should detract her and her team from performing their duties,” Matuba said.