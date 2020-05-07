WATCH | I was his 'child minder': Duduzane Zuma claims he helped David Mabuza get treatment in Russia

While the political motive behind the show remains a mystery, Duduzane made it clear that he was hurt that Mabuza had been ghosting him despite having saved his life.

In that part of the conversation — which is more of a monologue than a dialogue, with Zuma mostly silent — Duduzane lays bare how he organised for Mabuza to be secretly flown out to Moscow for treatment for alleged poisoning of then premier of Mpumalanga in 2015.

According to Duduzane, someone within Mabuza's circle called him and asked him to organise the trip after all medical intervention to treat Mabuza in SA had failed over three months.

It was at this point, claims Duduzane, that he organised a helicopter to fetch Mabuza from Nelspruit and take him to to OR Tambo International Airport, where he would be picked up by a private jet and taken to Russia.

But the helicopter, due to bad weather, could not get to OR Tambo and had to land elsewhere.

At this point, the plan changed as Duduzane dispatched a vehicle to fetch Mabuza, who arrived at OR Tambo looking frail and walking with a stick.

The take-off, he said, was to happen via the hot potato that is the Fireblade Private Terminal, which belongs to the Oppenheimer family.

Inside the private jet as it was preparing to take off, technical problems were experienced and technicians had to be called in to attend to it, which they did.

"During that period [while the jet was being repaired], he could hardly speak. He managed to utter a few words and he looked at me and he said, 'I didn't know who had made this plan, I didn't expect to see you', meaning myself. 'But now that I see you, I feel very comfortable and I'm happy because if you're attached to this place it means your father is attached to it and I appreciate this operation being made possible'.

"And I said ... you're in the safest place at this point and then he relaxed a bit," said Duduzane.

On the other side, the team of pilots who were to get the plane en route to Russia expressed concern that the man being flown — Mabuza — looked too ill to be flying.

Duduzane was well aware of this and understood that if anything happened before they touched down in Moscow, all blame would be pinned on him — and he insisted that they go ahead nonetheless.