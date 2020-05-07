MPs unhappy as Ingonyama Trust Board fails to deliver budget plans

The Ingonyama Trust Board has blamed insufficient funding from the state for its failure to submit its budget plans for the 2020/21 financial year on time.

As a result of this failure, the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development is yet to allocate funding to the entity.

According to the National Treasury framework on strategic plans and annual performance plans, it is important that these are linked to a budget that ensures key objectives and priorities are budgeted for and achieved. But the Ingonyama Trust failed to submit a budget along with its plans.

Minister Thoko Didiza confirmed to a joint meeting of parliament's oversight committees on land that the board presented its annual performance plan, which was tabled in parliament, but there was no budget linked to the plan.

The entity's entire executive management is suspended but board chairperson Jerome Ngwenya wouldn't discuss the reasons, saying the matter was before courts.

He also insisted that the personnel were not on suspension but on “special leave”.

MPs raised a series of concerns about the trust, its board and finances. They also wanted to know about its youth and women empowerment programmes, saying the board was established to empower people in rural villages.