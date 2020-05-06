Twitter reacts to Tito Mboweni's 'swallowing a rock' rant

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has opened up about how being in politics at times feels like “swallowing a rock”, suggesting that he may have some regrets about joining government.

On Tuesday, Mboweni went on a Twitter rant about “swallowing a rock” to suit a collective, even when you don't agree on certain matters.

Mboweni's series of tweets came after it was revealed that he does not support the continued ban on cigarette sales.

However, the cabinet has reiterated that the ban will stay in place and the government is prepared to defend the decision in court, saying it has valid reasons for insisting on the ban.

“Not so long ago, I was a free man, no political constraints. Then I agreed, voluntarily to join government,” said Mboweni.

“You have to obey the majority/collective decisions! Sometimes it feels like swallowing a rock!”