IN QUOTES | Relief fund for artists, athletes capped at R20,000, says Nathi Mthethwa

The funding was announced on March 25 and is to help artists, athletes and technical personnel affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Another part of the fund was open to proposals for live-streaming the work of creatives and athletes, particularly intergenerational co-operation between younger artists and "legends".

Here are five interesting takes from his address.

Increasing the capacity

“We have increased the capacity of the adjudicating panel to ensure that we fast-track the process for the Covid-19 relief fund for the arts and culture sector.”

The number of applicants no receiving funds is concerning

“We're concerned with the high number of applications in the arts and culture sector who were not recommended as they didn't comply with the requirements after the independent panel completed its due diligence. We are looking into this.”

Number of applicants

“In terms of arts and culture, 1,050 applications have been assessed by the independent panel, 232 have been recommended for payments, 603 were not recommended and 203 have been recommended for reassessments.”

R20,000 per individual applicant

“It is important to emphasise that the Covid-19 relief fund for the sport, arts and culture sectors is capped at R20,000 per individual applicant.

“We cannot afford to wait for the entire adjudication process to be completed before beneficiaries are paid. This is why we have already begun the payment process for applicants who have already been approved.”

Royalties for artists

“We are pleading for local content to dominate on radio and television. We will be engaging the SABC because it doesn't help to have 'needletime rights royalties' to be benefiting overseas artists but not locals."