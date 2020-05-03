'Our parliamentarians are not fit for purpose,' says former DA leader in parliament Lindiwe Mazibuko

Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko has criticised parliament's oversight model as being backward, saying it was not agile enough to properly hold government accountable during the Covid-19 crisis.

In an interview this week, Mazibuko said the coronavirus has exposed how the parliamentary system was still stuck in the past, failing to adapt to a changing world.

Mazibuko said it was concerning to see how MPs were struggling with modern day technological equipment for their virtual meetings as they were used to operating as if computers and video chats did not exist.

“They are not fit for purpose but fit for a world where order papers are still printed and hard copies are left for the 'in' pigeonholes.

“People can't be learning how to use Zoom during a disaster, they can’t be thinking of new ways to have a sitting that quorate and can take a decisions. This is not the time to be practising,” she said.