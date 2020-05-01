WATCH | DA lays criminal complaint against Bay speaker

Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga has laid a criminal complaint against Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya for “spreading fake news”.

Saying that Mafaya had “purported to be the president of the Republic of South Africa” Bhanga laid the complaint at the Humewood police station on Friday afternoon.

“The charges are in relation to contravening the Disaster Management Regulations specifically as they pertain to the publishing of statements with the intention to deceive,” Bhanga said.

Bhanga said Mafaya had, on April 30, sent out a directive telling councillors they must remain in their own wards while performing essential services.

When asked about the criminal complaint Mafaya said she had not been contacted by police regarding the complaint.

“The speaker indicated that only members of the municipal executive will be allowed unrestricted movements to perform their respective responsibilities in the metro,” Bhanga said.