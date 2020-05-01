WATCH | DA lays criminal complaint against Bay speaker
Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga has laid a criminal complaint against Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya for “spreading fake news”.
Saying that Mafaya had “purported to be the president of the Republic of South Africa” Bhanga laid the complaint at the Humewood police station on Friday afternoon.
“The charges are in relation to contravening the Disaster Management Regulations specifically as they pertain to the publishing of statements with the intention to deceive,” Bhanga said.
Bhanga said Mafaya had, on April 30, sent out a directive telling councillors they must remain in their own wards while performing essential services.
When asked about the criminal complaint Mafaya said she had not been contacted by police regarding the complaint.
“The speaker indicated that only members of the municipal executive will be allowed unrestricted movements to perform their respective responsibilities in the metro,” Bhanga said.
WATCH | Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga laying a criminal complaint against NMB council speaker, Buyelwa Mafaya, for “spreading fake news” earlier this afternoon.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) May 1, 2020
📹 : @zizonke_intombi pic.twitter.com/JkkwAS34fm
“The law does not allow her to do that,” Bhanga said as he stood outside the Humewood police station.
“I have laid criminal charges against the speaker for contravening the Disaster Management Regulations and essentially spreading fake news,” Bhanga said.
He said Mafaya had informed councillors that all permits issued to councillors would expire on April 30 and should not be used after that date.
“The speaker indicated that new permits which restrict the movement of councillors within ward level would be issued in due course and she is currently in consultation with the head of disaster management in this regard.
“The new level 4 lockdown regulations issued on 29 April state that councillor's duties still fall under essential services — as stated in the level 5 regulations,” he said adding that councillors were elected by community members to represent them during difficult times.
“The speaker indicated that only members of the municipal executive will be allowed unrestricted movements to perform their respective responsibilities in the metro,” he said.
Bhanga said he had also reported the matter to acting Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Thsonono Buyeye as well as the ANC.
He said he would now allow the law to take its course adding that he was expecting an arrest to be made soon.
“Many of our people who have broken regulations have been arrested. We want to see an example made with the speaker who thinks she is above the law,” he said.
On Friday afternoon Mafaya sought to clarify the email she had sent out on April 30.
In the email she said all councillors, including proportional representative (PR) councillors would be issued with permits.
“All councillors will be issued with permits including PR councillors. PR councillors who are deployed to respective wards by their parties will be given permits that will allow them to perform their essential responsibilities beyond their respective ward of residence.
“Furthermore, ward councillors who want to attend to essential requirements outside their wards will be able to do so. However, this communique is aimed at restricting movement as much as possible without compromising the responsibilities of councillors. I hope this communique clarifies the confusion,” she said.