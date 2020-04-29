WATCH LIVE | Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma explains SA's level 4 restrictions

The country's current nationwide lockdown is set at level 5, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing last week that level 4 restrictions allowed for an easing back to work for some industries and some civil liberties. However, the specifics have not yet been fully explained.

A short statement announcing Dlamini-Zuma's address said the minister — whose department is responsible for gazetting the lockdown regulations — would “give a detailed briefing on the regulations relating to the Covid-19 level 4 restrictions”.

The briefing was initially scheduled for 6pm, but a meeting of the national Covid-19 command council, chaired by Ramaphosa, finished later than expected on Wednesday. The briefing was therefore moved to 7.30pm.