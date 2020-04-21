ANC wants stimulus plan and basic income grant to mitigate virus impact

The ANC has called for an effective stimulus package that will enable the government to effectively respond to the Covid-19 crisis.

It also wants the government to consider a minimum-income support grant that covers those who fall outside of social grants,particularly informal workers and the unemployed.

After a meeting on Monday, the party’s national working committee (NWC) in a statement commended the package of interventions introduced by the government to mitigate the socioeconomic impact of the coronavirus.

“However, the meeting shared the concern expressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa that although these are measures in the right direction, constituting less than 0.1% of GDP is insufficient given the magnitude and intensity of the crisis we face,” secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Monday evening.

“The NWC, echoing the Alliance Political Council, therefore calls for an effective stimulus package that will enable us to effectively respond to the crisis.”