ANC wants stimulus plan and basic income grant to mitigate virus impact
The ANC has called for an effective stimulus package that will enable the government to effectively respond to the Covid-19 crisis.
It also wants the government to consider a minimum-income support grant that covers those who fall outside of social grants,particularly informal workers and the unemployed.
After a meeting on Monday, the party’s national working committee (NWC) in a statement commended the package of interventions introduced by the government to mitigate the socioeconomic impact of the coronavirus.
“However, the meeting shared the concern expressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa that although these are measures in the right direction, constituting less than 0.1% of GDP is insufficient given the magnitude and intensity of the crisis we face,” secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Monday evening.
“The NWC, echoing the Alliance Political Council, therefore calls for an effective stimulus package that will enable us to effectively respond to the crisis.”
Magashule said the meeting held to discuss the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic supported the immediate measures proposed by its alliance partners, including:
- to provide greater capacity for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and call on employers and unions to assist workers to access the fund;
- to expand and ensure effective food security for indigent households; and
- to widen the social net of current social grant recipients.
The virtual NWC meeting, which included all NEC members and provinces, also called for targeted social support for the unemployed.
It said that in this regard the government must look at a minimum-income support grant that covers those who presently fall outside of social grants, particularly informal workers and the unemployed.
Pressure has been mounting from civil society and academics for the government to increase social grants during the lockdown and to announce a stimulus plan to cushion the economy from the impact of the global pandemic.
The NWC said its meeting had also noted consultations led by the departments of basic education and higher education with relevant stakeholders to look at the 2020 school and academic year.
It said the overarching concern should be to protect children, teachers and their families from infection, through a phased approach and using other platforms, including e-learning and broadcasting classes. — TimesLIVE