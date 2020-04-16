Parliament is back in business — but focus is on Covid-19 interventions

“At the moment we are prioritising Covid-19 related interventions so that we deal with those expeditiously and also mindful of those that are critical, such as the budget and the appropriations, which is already indicated that it may be adjusted. Those are the priority,” said National Assembly deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli.

He said chairpersons of other committees like the constitutional review committee, which was seized with the amendment of Section 25 of the constitution to provide for expropriation of land without compensation, will have to make assessments and decide how to handle their programmes.

He said that meetings that could be postponed would be, as the priority was to work against the virus and limiting its negative impact — not only in terms of health implications, but also from an economic perspective.

“So we await with great interest the announcements that are going to emerge relating to further economic interventions that will strengthen our ability to rebuild the economy and plant seeds now of good and sound recovery in the foreseeable future because it is going to be difficult to follow the old patterns,” said the deputy speaker.

Tsenoli said in processing the Division of Revenue Bill which the National Assembly passed on March 18, the NCOP and provincial legislatures will facilitate public involvement by calling for public submissions and holding virtual meetings. It is envisaged that the Bill will be passed on June 2, he said.

Different platforms are being explored including radio to ensure ordinary citizens engage with the work of parliament including the public participation that is key in the budget processes.

Tsenoli said they were also mindful of possible revision of the national budget, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the revised budget would be addressed through the established processes of parliament.

Speaker Thandi Modise explained: “We don't know where and how the executive will make the adjustments and we do assume that whatever adjustments that the executive will be making will be in the interest now of ensuring that health is given as much resources as it can to ensure that we save lives in SA.”

She said for parliament the most important thing was for lives to be secured and that the necessary equipment, necessary medication and spaces are found to make sure that no more lives are lost and also that there is a budget that goes into securing food for those who are without food and shelter.