Fight patriarchy in the ANC: Bathabile Dlamini

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini has called on young women to challenge patriarchy within the ANC ranks — and in society at large.

This is the only way for women to earn their respect in the decision-making structures in the country, she says.

Dlamini made the comments during an online memorial lecture on Tuesday night in honour of late former ANCWL member and deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa, who died in a car crash last year.

Hlongwa was lauded by Dlamini as a woman of fortitude who championed women's struggles with courage. It was now for other young women within the ANC to take over that baton and start swelling up the leadership ranks within the party, she said.

To this end, Dlamini said young women in the governing party should prepare to push for no less than three women in the ANC top six at the national conference in 2022 and a young woman leader of the league.