Ekurhuleni launches Covid-19 food bank so poor don't go hungry

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina on Tuesday launched a food bank to provide relief to the poor during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Masina said the food bank would ensure that no resident in the city goes to bed hungry because of the coronavirus. He called on the privileged to make donations.

"While our concerns are around the economy, we are also confronted with a situation where the lives of ordinary people are being severely impacted," he said. "Millions of people are out of work and families across the country are struggling to make ends meet because of the impediment that the pandemic has on their ability to generate meaningful livelihoods.

"It is for this reason that Ekurhuleni has decided to establish this Covid-19 food bank that is aimed at ensuring that the poorest of families in our city have access to the most basic but most important supplies."