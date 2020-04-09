Ramaphosa has realised his power, now he must act on SOEs, says economist

The Covid-19 crisis presents an opportunity for the South African government to restructure state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and cut back on state spending.

This is according to economist Dawie Roodt, who was speaking at a media briefing facilitated by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) on the impact of the lockdown on the economy, among other issues.

“There's an opportunity to turn things around. We need to get rid of SAA. This must be an opportunity to restructure Eskom,” Roodt said.

He said the government needed to make structural adjustments including cutting down on state spending.

“We must cut back on state spending. We need to spend less on people, reduce the wage bill, reduce the salaries of people at Eskom,” Roodt said.

He commended President Cyril Ramaphosa on the “decisive” decisions he has taken, including putting communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for breaking lockdown rules by having lunch with former politician turned entrepreneur Mduduzi Manana.

He also commended the health department for being transparent about the Covid-19 pandemic.