EFF wants Ndabeni-Abrahams treated as an 'ordinary lockdown violator'

"We call on the minister of police and SAPS to take the same action they have done with ordinary citizens who violated the regulations.

"The two-month censure imposed on the minister for breaching the lockdown is nonsensical, and suggests that ministers and members of the executive must be treated as if they are above the law," the party said.

Ndabeni-Abrahams has apologised for her actions.

The EFF further called for an investigation into Manana's explanation on why Ndabeni-Abrahams was at his Fourways, Johannesburg, home.

The former deputy minister said the visit was not a social one, adding that Ndabeni-Abrahams had come to collect personal protective equipment for those volunteering in the fight against Covid-19.