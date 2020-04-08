'A fairytale': Mzansi reacts to Mduduzi Manana's statement on #Stellalunch

The lunch between the two was slammed for violating lockdown regulations — which is a criminal offence.

Manana said in a statement that Ndabeni-Abrahams came over to his house to “pick up” personal protective equipment for a group of students, before she was invited in for lunch.

“I received a call from Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who informed me that she was visiting a site in Fourways where a number of students were working on the Covid-19 digital services,” said Manana.

Manana further said: “Upon her arrival, my family was having lunch and I invited her to join us. She collected the material and headed to her next assignment.

“On hindsight, it was irresponsible to post a picture without giving clear context, thereby creating the impression that it was a ‘social lunch’. For this, we profusely apologise.”