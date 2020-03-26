Covid-19 scare sends two cabinet ministers into self-isolation

At least two cabinet ministers are self-isolating after an official who accompanied them on a trip to the Republic of Congo two weeks ago tested positive for Covid-19.

State security minister Ayanda Dlodlo and international relations minister Naledi Pandor have been in isolation since the weekend.

Pandor has tested negative while Dlodlo is awaiting her test results.

The pair travelled to Oyo in the Republic of the Congo for an AU meeting on the situation in Libya. On their return, an official working closely with Pandor tested positive for Covid-19.

Pandor subsequently travelled to Namibia last week where she attended the presidential inauguration.