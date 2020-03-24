Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha fires public works MEC in latest cabinet reshuffle

Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha has announced his first executive reshuffle of the sixth administration, axing MEC public works Monica Mochadi from his handpicked team.

The changes were announced in a statement from his office.

Mochadi has been replaced by Namane Dickson Masemola, who previously served as MEC of transport and community safety. Masemola has been replaced by speaker of the provincial legislature Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya.

In the statement, Mathabatha said the changes stemmed from an assessment of the performance of the executive.

“Following the assessment of the performance of the provincial government in carrying out its constitutional mandate over the past 10 months of the sixth administration, the premier of Limpopo, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, has decided to effect changes to the executive council,” the statement reads.

“The premier trusts these changes will add the required value in acceleration of the delivery of services and, more importantly, the improvement of the lives of people of Limpopo province. These changes are with immediate effect.”

The full list of Mathabatha’s team following the reshuffle is:

MEC for public works, roads and infrastructure: Namane Dickson Masemola

MEC for transport and community safety: Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya

MEC for co-operative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs: Baiskopo Rodgers Makamu

MEC for provincial treasury: Seaparo Charles Sekwati

MEC for health: Dr Phophi Ramathuba

MEC for education: Polly Boshielo

MEC for social development: Nkakareng Rakgwale

MEC for economic development, environment and tourism: Thabo Andrew Mokone

MEC for agriculture and rural development: Nandi Anna Ndalane

MEC for sport, art and culture: Thandi Anna Moraka.