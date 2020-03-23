No loan, car or house payments for four months among EFF proposals to tackle coronavirus impact

The EFF has proposed socialist economic measures it believes should be implemented to help South Africans cope with the financial blows dealt by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the party's proposals, the EFF believes all commercial banks should introduce a four-month payment holiday on home, vehicle finance, personal and credit card loans, among others.

Furthermore, said EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo, government should bless all workers who earn less than R15,000 a month with a one-off R3,500 grant.