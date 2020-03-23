Disgusted resident faces raw sewage problem

Families in Bloemendal are desperate for help from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality as raw sewage continually flows through their yards.

Frustrated resident Maureen Daniels,76, from Bardien Avenue , who has been living in her home for more than 45 years, said the sewage started flowing early in 2020 and since then the family had been battling a constant stench and raw waste on their property.

“I don’t know how many times we have informed the officials about the drain, the way it smells is disgusting, sometimes I feel like I could collapse,” she said.

Daniels, who lives with her 49-year-old son, said she was a cancer patient and the drain was making her illness worse.

“In my yard, we have two drains and the one which is leaking raw sewage serves the community, not me.

“All I want is the municipality to remove it as it is right in front of my kitchen door,” she said.

She said it was difficult to cook and the stench had spread throughout the house.

Disgruntled daughter Bridget Smith, who wrote to Metro Matters, said since she reported the sewage she has been receiving sluggish responses from the relevant people at the municipality.

“My mother is so vulnerable and directly exposed to diseases at this moment with all the faeces and urine,” she said.

She said the situation was made worse by all the flies at meal times.

“It is revolting, appalling to say the least. Why do we pay rates, taxes, sewerage services?” she asked.