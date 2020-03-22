Covid-19: Are we doing enough? SA will hear from President Ramaphosa on Sunday

Business leaders and the team heading up SA's plan to combat the spread of coronavirus is on Sunday briefing President Cyril Ramaphosa, ahead of his scheduled address to the nation.

Ramaphosa on Sunday morning hosted a consultation with business leaders at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, his office said.

These leaders will have an opportunity to outline the impact of the disaster on businesses and the economy at large, and engage recommendations to mitigate the impact of the outbreak on the economy at large.

This follows his meetings with constituencies including communities of faith and the nation’s political leadership in the week since his declaration on March 15 of the national state of disaster.