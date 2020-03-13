Bay speaker ‘unavailable’ to accept new petition

After Thursday’s failed attempt to elect a new government in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the DA, UDM, Patriotic Alliance, COPE and ACDP tried to submit a fresh petition to speaker Buyelwa Mafaya’s office yesterday, but were barred from doing so by officials who claimed they had been instructed by her not to accept it.

DA Eastern Cape leader and councillor Nqaba Bhanga, who tried to personally hand over the petition yesterday, said his colleague Morne Steyn had first tried to submit the petition but he was not allowed to do so by the staff.

Traditionally, politicians submit petitions or motions to the office of the speaker, which are then stamped and signed as an acknowledgment of receipt.

Bhanga said: “This is quite illegal. It was not accepted yesterday because of the stamp and now they are saying she [Mafaya] is not here. The person who normally receives the petitions and has to sign for it is the executive secretary and she is here.

“They forced her to run away yesterday, but this petition has to be accepted and signed by this office.”

The DA, ACDP, COPE, UDM and Patriotic Alliance’s hopes of electing a new mayor, deputy mayor, speaker and chief whip were dashed on Thursday after Mafaya declared the special sitting illegal.

When Bhanga arrived at the secretary’s office, she said she was under instruction to refer them to the acting director in the speaker’s office, Nkosana Dunjana.

Bhanga said this was a new problem because rules of council said the process must be signed by the secretary and the secretary conceded that she had always done so.

“As the DA we are saying this council is doing an illegal thing by not accepting a procedure of the council and disregarding the rules,” he said.

“I want to say to the people of this city that we have a speaker who does not want to perform her legal responsibilities of convening a proper special council meeting in a proper way by putting the stamp on the petition. Since yesterday we have been trying to submit this petition.”

Dunjana said he was also not refusing accept the petition but was only following the speaker’s instructions that “going forward the issue of memorandum and all other documents must be submitted to her personally as the head”.

“Now I don’t want to find myself in a situation where I am defying her instructions and land myself in trouble beyond this particular process,” Dunjana said.

“I am not the speaker and with matters of political nature she has decided to take it upon herself to deal with those personally.”

Mafaya’s office was closed yesterday morning when Bhanga tried to see her.

Bhanga said she was running away from her responsibilities but they would not back down.

Several attempts to reach Mafaya for comment were unsuccessful. She did not respond to text messages either.

ANC acting caucus leader Litho Suka said he was unable to comment on the matter as it pertained to Mafaya and the staff in her office.