Committee approves patrolling peace officers plan

A plan to have 80 peace officers patrolling Nelson Mandela Bay’s key tourism spots — including the beachfront — was approved at an economic development, tourism and agriculture committee meeting on Tuesday.

The plan was drawn up after an attack on a Swiss couple, who were pushed down the stairs at the Donkin Reserve by thugs last week.

The peace officers would be trained and equipped with radios, uniforms and batons to combat the surge in tourist attacks.

Supervisors, managers and administration clerks would also be hired, and three cellphones and four vehicles bought.

The peace officers — split between Central and Summerstrand — would be on the ground within months after undergoing six weeks of training.

If the plan is approved by the council, it would cost R3.8m for the 2019/2020 financial year.

However, if successful, it would cost R6.5m a year to keep it running.

Committee chair Marlon Daniels said the plan was more crucial after the rape of two PE College students, allegedly by a homeless man in an abandoned building near the terminus taxi rank last week.