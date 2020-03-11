Committee approves patrolling peace officers plan
A plan to have 80 peace officers patrolling Nelson Mandela Bay’s key tourism spots — including the beachfront — was approved at an economic development, tourism and agriculture committee meeting on Tuesday.
The plan was drawn up after an attack on a Swiss couple, who were pushed down the stairs at the Donkin Reserve by thugs last week.
The peace officers would be trained and equipped with radios, uniforms and batons to combat the surge in tourist attacks.
Supervisors, managers and administration clerks would also be hired, and three cellphones and four vehicles bought.
The peace officers — split between Central and Summerstrand — would be on the ground within months after undergoing six weeks of training.
If the plan is approved by the council, it would cost R3.8m for the 2019/2020 financial year.
However, if successful, it would cost R6.5m a year to keep it running.
Committee chair Marlon Daniels said the plan was more crucial after the rape of two PE College students, allegedly by a homeless man in an abandoned building near the terminus taxi rank last week.
After the attack on the Swiss couple, Daniels demanded that the city’s safety and security department develop a plan to protect tourists visiting the city.
“Shortly after this plan was developed we heard about the [alleged] rape of the two students.
“We are faced with a crisis,” Daniels said.
He said he hoped to meet the two students to see if they needed any assistance.
“We need to restore the confidence of our tourists. This in turn will restore confidence in investors.”
Economic development, tourism and agriculture executive director Anele Qaba said the city’s organigram would not be affected as they would be contracted through the expanded public works programme.
“We are in discussions on the shortlisting of the candidates.
“Once this is completed they will be sent for training.”
DA councillor Jonathan Lawack said his party supported the plan but requested information on where all the municipal security guards were stationed.
“We would like to know why they can’t be used for this plan.
“However, we do support it in principle.”
EFF councillor Lukhanyo Mrara asked why some of the security guards meant to be insourced could not be contracted.
“They are knocking on my door every day.
“We should use them for this project.”
However, Daniels shut him down, saying: “Let them keep knocking at your door, it will eventually open for them.
“We are using the pool [of] people that applied for the metro police.”