Limited services at Korsten traffic centre

Korsten’s driving and testing centre in Port Elizabeth will be closed on Wednesday.

However, Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said the closure would not affect testing for learners and drivers on the day.

“Even though the Korsten facility will be closed for the day to allow for machines to be reconnected to the eNatis system, the scheduled tests will continue as planned,” Baron said.

Baron said one cashier machine and an eye testing machine were dysfunctional and would be reconnected.