DA and UDM eyeing mayor position
The UDM will partner with any party in Nelson Mandela Bay if it is given back the mayoral position.
This is according to UDM regional executive committee member Nomakhaya Ntozini ahead of Thursday’s special council sitting. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.