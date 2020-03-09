Mkhwebane told to withdraw accusations or face another hefty legal bill

PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane must withdraw her “ulterior purpose” accusations, or face the prospect of being ordered, yet again, to personally pay another expensive legal bill, National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise said.



The speaker also dismissed Mkhwebane’s argument that impeaching her over things she had done during her investigations or statements made in her reports would infringe on the constitutionally enshrined independence of her office as a “fallacy”, “absurd” and incompatible with the accountability provisions contained in the constitution...

