ANC women slam ‘patriarchy’ in choice of councillor to replace Ndoni
The ANC Women’s League in Nelson Mandela Bay is calling out what it says is patriarchy in the party’s local ranks, saying a woman was overlooked to replace Bicks Ndoni in the council.
In a statement, ANCWL regional co-ordinator Ntombi Nama said their region had failed them by not considering Andiswa Mama, who should have been first in line in terms of the ANC list with the IEC, and that she had other qualifications that made her fit for the position...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.