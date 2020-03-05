ANC women slam ‘patriarchy’ in choice of councillor to replace Ndoni

The ANC Women’s League in Nelson Mandela Bay is calling out what it says is patriarchy in the party’s local ranks, saying a woman was overlooked to replace Bicks Ndoni in the council.



In a statement, ANCWL regional co-ordinator Ntombi Nama said their region had failed them by not considering Andiswa Mama, who should have been first in line in terms of the ANC list with the IEC, and that she had other qualifications that made her fit for the position...

