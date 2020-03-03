WATCH | Chaos as EFF members clash with security in Eastern Cape legislature

Chaotic scenes of violence played out in the Eastern Cape legislature yet again on Tuesday as members of the EFF clashed with security staff in a scuffle that stemmed from their decision to wear red overalls.

As MPLs gathered to debate premier Oscar Mabuyane’s state of the province address, which was delivered a week ago, the EFF refused to leave the chambers after they were ordered out by speaker Helen Sauls-August.

The incident was reminiscent of the scuffle which took place before Mabuyane’s address last week.

In a video recording of the incident on Tuesday, civilians clad in EFF regalia were seen hurling insults and tossing a liquid that looked like water from the gallery to the security officers.

Some of the supporters left the gallery and went in to the chambers to step in and assist the EFF MPLs.

More EFF members stormed into the chambers and jumped on the table while others continued to attack the security staff.

Speaking to the Herald on Tuesday, EFF leader in the Eastern Cape Yazini Tetyana said the legislature should take responsibility for what happened.

“We went to the house to debate and the legislature sent security and the so-called security manhandled a woman who is an EFF member while this was happening in the gallery.

“In the chambers, security was trying to remove EFF MPLs from the house and we resisted because as we indicated last week, we are members of this house and we will not allow that we be treated the way they did,” Tetyana said.

He said the female member of the EFF who was allegedly mishandled was seeking medical attention to determine if she had sustained any injuries and that “the legislature should take responsibility should there be anybody injured”.

Lwandile Sicwetsha, spokesperson for speaker Helen Sauls-August, said the incident would be investigated but that at the time no injuries had been reported.

“The same thing happened as last week. EFF members came in their overalls and the speaker asked the chief whip of the opposition [Bobby Stevenson] to handle it.

“He indicated that the [EFF] members were declining to leave.

“Security was called in and members [in the gallery] opened a fire extinguisher and threw things all over.

“The security tried to stop them but they [EFF supporters who are not MPLs] forced their way in,” Sicwetsha said.