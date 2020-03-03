Kouga passes first ever billion-rand budget

A historic billion-rand budget was passed by the Kouga municipality council on Friday, with R25m set aside for the resealing and repairing of roads.

This is the first time the municipality’s budget amounted to a billion rand.

The 2019/2020 adjustment budget was approved by the council which oversees the towns of Jeffreys Bay, St Francis Bay, Oyster Bay and Humansdorp.

According to the budget, operational expenditure amounts to R925m while the approved capital budget is R194m — equating to a total expenditure budget of R1.1bn.

Internally-generated funds make up R56.7m of the capital budget while R137.9m is from national government grants and includes nearly R100m of drought funding that was received from National Treasury in the previous financial year.

The drought funding is being spent on searching for groundwater, connecting new boreholes to the water grid, upgrading water infrastructure and identifying the causes for water losses throughout Kouga.

Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the main revenue source was through the sale of electricity (R274m), property rates (R188m), water sales (R75m), waste water management (R50m) and refuse collection (R37m) while operational grants amounted to R133m.

“Debt has been significantly reduced in the municipality and for the first time ever, the auditor-general did not make a finding regarding 30-day and over creditors.

“This has now enabled us to redirect funds towards service delivery,” he said.

“While there are still problems with the traffic department in Humansdorp, it is pleasing to note that we are budgeting for an additional R3m for licences, as revenue from the traffic department is over budget for the first six months of the financial year.”

On the resealing and repairing of roads, Hendricks said: “We inherited a backlog in Kouga’s road infrastructure of between R500m and R600m after many years of neglect under the previous regime in the municipality.

“We are very happy that we have managed the finances of Kouga in a responsible and prudent manner, and can now begin to spend money where it should be spent and that is to invest in the infrastructure such as roads.

“With the massive backlog facing us, it will be a long-term project to upgrade all the roads in Kouga.

“But a start has been made and we will continue to invest in the road network to enhance the lives of our residents, improve property values and attract more investment into Kouga,” Hendricks said.

An additional R3m is being made available for the purchase of wheelie bins with the goal that every household in Kouga will have one of the bins allocated to them.

The auditor-general recently issued an unqualified audit report for Kouga with no material findings pertaining to financial management.

The only area of concern for the auditor-general was performance management; an area the municipality is now addressing.