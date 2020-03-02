Two DA leaders jump ship to join former boss Herman Mashaba
The leader of the DA in Johannesburg council Funzi Ngobeni has just resigned and joined forces with his former boss in the city Herman Mashaba.
Mashaba announced on Monday that Ngobeni had joined his People’s Dialogue, adding that another prominent person, DA’ former CEO Paul Boughey, had joined his movement.
“DA Johannesburg Regional Chairperson and Caucus Leader, Funzi Ngobeni, has opted to resign and join our efforts to build a new political alternative in South Africa.”
“He will be leading our essential campaign to develop wall-to-wall structures on the ground in the communities, that will carry our offer to the front doors of South Africans,” Mashaba said.
Ngobeni confirmed his resignation in a text to Sowetan.
He served as the MMC for finance and leader of executive business. He was announced as the DA’s mayoral candidate after Mashaba’s resignation last year.
“I am also very pleased to announce that The People’s Dialogue is working closely with the former DA CEO, Paul Boughey. Paul brings immense strategic experience to the work of establishing the new political party. Both of these individuals are deeply committed to the project of building a new political alternative that places the people of South Africa at the centre of its work,” Mashaba said.