Two DA leaders jump ship to join former boss Herman Mashaba

The leader of the DA in Johannesburg council Funzi Ngobeni has just resigned and joined forces with his former boss in the city Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba announced on Monday that Ngobeni had joined his People’s Dialogue, adding that another prominent person, DA’ former CEO Paul Boughey, had joined his movement.

“DA Johannesburg Regional Chairperson and Caucus Leader, Funzi Ngobeni, has opted to resign and join our efforts to build a new political alternative in South Africa.”

“He will be leading our essential campaign to develop wall-to-wall structures on the ground in the communities, that will carry our offer to the front doors of South Africans,” Mashaba said.