METRO MATTERS | Raw sewage danger to children at New Brighton creche

A New Brighton resident has voiced concerns about raw sewage that has been flowing from a manhole for almost a year.

The manhole is situated on Avenue E, in Red Location, right next to a creche.

Unathi Skade, 40, who informed Metro Matters about the problem, said it was a health hazard, with children in the area falling ill.

He said he had reported the problem to the municipality several times but nothing had been done about it.

“I don’t know how many times I have reported the matter. This is too much for us, it’s filthy and we might get sick from this sewage.”

Skade said there were also concerns raised by municipal workers who had been hijacked or robbed when attending to issues in townships.

“We do understand that we live in dangerous neighbourhoods, but that does not mean we must stay in filth.

“The municipality must inform us, we will escort and guard them — nothing can ever happen to them when we are watching,” he said.

“There is a creche across the road and children playing might be in danger of falling inside the drain. Also when it rains the whole street is flooded by the raw waste,” he said.

Ward 15 Councillor Celia Mtati said the matter had never been reported to her office.

“I know the issue of sewage flowing and it’s a serious matter. My biggest concern is children because there is a creche situated across the street.”

Mtati said the issue was an ongoing one.

She said the municipality had come before to fix the problem, but two days later sewage had been flowing again.

“There is a serious technical issue with the drain because they come and fix it and days after it will flow again.”

She said she would continue to follow up with the municipality.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said sanitation blockage reports had been received and were receiving attention.

“We call on residents to assist and work with police to protect our employees from criminals as this problem has contributed to the slow turnaround time,” he said.