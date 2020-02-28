Treasury gives city last change to rectify IPTS debacle, other failings
Act now — or lose R3bn
Do as we say, or pay back R3bn — that was the stern warning given to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality by the National Treasury.
The Treasury has agreed to hold off on its threat to recall all the money it has given to the city for the bus system since its inception...
