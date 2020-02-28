Mike Kwenaite sworn in as councillor to replace Bicks Ndoni

ANC veteran Mike Kwenaite was sworn in as the newest member of the Nelson Mandela Bay council on Friday morning.

He fills the ANC vacancy in the council following the death of former chief whip Bicks Ndoni in January.

Kwenaite said he had been approached by ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi on Monday and had asked for time to think about it.

“The call came from the province and I had a discussion with the provincial secretary.

“I asked for time and consulted my family and obviously close friends and they shared their views on accepting the job.

“The view was this is a call to serve the residents of the city as a councillor and I humbly accepted.

“I had to check other issues in my life so as to not be in conflict with the public office. We looked at those and decided I could possibly serve,” he said.

No stranger to the Bay council, Kwenaite started as a PR councillor in 2000 and served on the mayoral committee for nine years. He was removed from the committee in 2009 and again served as a PR councillor until May 2011.

In 2016 he was back in the municipality, but as a manager in the mayor’s office for the Uitenhage and Despatch area under former mayor Danny Jordaan.

“I’m not sure how things are in council now because it’s a new generation of councillors. I know what’s expected of me.

On filling the seat of someone who was a close friend, he said it was quite an emotional thing because it was the last thing he had expected to do. But he promised to do his best.

ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said the party was confident that Kwenaite would serve well in council and play his part in restoring the institution in line with the ANC’s vision for the 2021 local government elections.

“He played a key role in many initiatives and municipal projects such as the successful hosting of the 2010 Soccer World Cup in the metro and the construction of the logistics park in Uitenhage and Despatch.

“He was also a founding member of the non-racial sports federation called the National Sports Congress in the early 90s and is a keen sports development activist.

“Politically, he has led the movement in various structures during his lifetime before and after the unbanning of the ANC.

“He served in the student movement of the UDF in the 80s.

“He was a staunch member of the UDF and then officially joined the ANC, where he was a regional executive committee member for two terms and also led in the ANC Youth League,” Nqakula said.