SAA will have debt and interest payments taken care of

“The sword of Damocles has now fallen on us,” finance minister Tito Mboweni said in his budget speech on Wednesday, referring to the inevitable crash landing of SAA after years of losses and bailouts.

The hard-pressed national carrier fared the best of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in terms of budget support, other than Eskom, which was already placed on life support in 2019’s budget with a huge R150bn bailout spread over 10 years.

Mboweni said he did not intend to say much about Eskom because “this was an old story” but when it came to SAA, the inevitable had come to pass because the airline had been placed in business rescue.

The proverbial sword of Damocles — which he referred to last year — had fallen.

SAA will have both its debt and interest payments taken care of and will receive additional support to fund its restructuring.

This means that the state carrier will receive R16.4bn to cover the repayment of debt and interest costs.

This includes R9.2bn of historic debt owed to commercial banks as well as another R2bn borrowed from the consortium to fund the business rescue process.

In January, SAA also received an emergency loan of R3.5bn from the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

In addition to the debt repayments, there is an allocation for interest payments over the period, bringing the total over the three-year period to R16.4bn.

The amount that SAA will receive to fund the remainder of the business rescue process was not quantified in the budget.