Rich preachers who don’t pay tax in Mboweni’s crosshairs

Finance minister Tito Mboweni wants the taxman to clamp down on controversial preachers suspected of tax evasion and other related crimes.

At a pre-budget speech media briefing on Wednesday, Mboweni said the government could no longer afford to sit back and watch controversial “men of the cloth” flaunt their wealth while they found creative ways of evading tax.

“Have you seen them? They feed people snake and grass and they walk on people, they do all kinds of crazy things in the name of God, hayi khona (no way).

“And then you see them displaying wealth; the big cars, the doors that open both sides and all kinds of things — and they are not paying tax, these fellows.

“Some of them have private jets, and so on all in the name of God,” Mboweni told journalists before delivering his budget speech.