Modise approves fresh bid to remove Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise is satisfied that a new motion by the DA for proceedings to be initiated to remove public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office complies with the rules of the house.

According to a statement from parliament on Wednesday, Modise has written to political parties represented in the National Assembly, inviting them to nominate suitable people to serve on an external panel of experts.

Parties have until March 6 to submit names to the speaker.

"The three-member panel must be fit and proper South Africans who, collectively, have the legal and other skills and experience to conduct a preliminary assessment of the motion, proposing a section 194 inquiry," said parliament.