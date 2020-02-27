Billions coming to Nelson Mandela Bay

Despite threats from the National Treasury to pull funds from Nelson Mandela Bay, the city is poised to get more than R3.1bn in grant funding for the 2020/2021 financial year.



Though the municipality is expected to get R903m in the upcoming year to install service infrastructure and build roads through the Urban Settlements Development Grant (USDG), the figure is expected to drop significantly in the two years thereafter, to R595m and R588m. ..

