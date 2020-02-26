Premier promises 138 new schools for EC by 2024

Almost 140 new schools will be built in the Eastern Cape by 2024.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane made this announcement during his state of the province address at the Bhisho legislature on Tuesday, when he also promised that every school in the province would be better resourced.

The 138 new schools, which the premier said would be built before his term of office ends in 2024, will be built through the accelerated school infrastructure development initiative (Asidi) programme.

This announcement will be widely welcomed.

Mabuyane said the province was committed to eradicating mud schools while continuing with its rationalisation programme, whereby schools with small pupil numbers are closed.

“Many of us are products of mud schools owing to our painful past. Even though we survived, our children must not experience that,” he said to applause.

“Through the Asidi programme, we are going to ensure that 138 additional schools are built, completed and handed over for use by 2024.”