Premier promises 138 new schools for EC by 2024
Almost 140 new schools will be built in the Eastern Cape by 2024.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane made this announcement during his state of the province address at the Bhisho legislature on Tuesday, when he also promised that every school in the province would be better resourced.
The 138 new schools, which the premier said would be built before his term of office ends in 2024, will be built through the accelerated school infrastructure development initiative (Asidi) programme.
This announcement will be widely welcomed.
Mabuyane said the province was committed to eradicating mud schools while continuing with its rationalisation programme, whereby schools with small pupil numbers are closed.
“Many of us are products of mud schools owing to our painful past. Even though we survived, our children must not experience that,” he said to applause.
“Through the Asidi programme, we are going to ensure that 138 additional schools are built, completed and handed over for use by 2024.”
The Eastern Cape has for years been criticised for its poor education system with its severe staff shortages, crumbling infrastructure and unreliable scholar transport system, which have led to countless protests by pupils and parents.
These have led to some pupils dropping out of school. However, that would soon be a thing of the past, Mabuyane said.
“We will ensure that we support our schools thoroughly so that every learner reaches the finish line of basic education schooling. This means our schools will be resourced adequately with teachers and receive learner-teacher support material on time. Development of our teachers will be prioritised and our learners will continue to be supported through the scholar transport and school nutrition programmes.”
While saluting the 2019 Grade 12 class, which achieved a 76.5% matric pass rate, Mabuyane stressed the need for more focus on early childhood development, saying a good foundation was crucial.
The premier said pupils in rural areas and townships were equally capable of achieving the same marks as their counterparts from more affluent schools.
“Schools in rural villages and townships can be functional and produce exceptional results when they have dedicated management supported by the SGB (school governing body) and disciplined learners,” Mabuyane said.
Turning his attention to special needs schools, Mabuyane — who recently visited special needs schools in Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City Metro and Mthatha — said: “Given that many of our special schools are not fully utilised, we will expand the curriculum in some of them to cater for more learners with special needs and autism. We are committed to improve and build new infrastructure to cater for learners with special needs in the province.”