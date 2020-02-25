Moodey puts himself forward as best candidate to lead DA

John Moodey believes he is the best candidate for the position of DA leader.

Moodey, who is the party’s Gauteng provincial leader, has launched his campaign for the top DA position and will go head-to-head with John Steenhuisen and Mbali Ntuli.

Speaking at his launch at the University of Johannesburg, attended by Tshwane interim mayor Abel Tau, Gauteng caucus member Makashule Gana, Johannesburg regional chair Funzi Ngobeni, among others, Moodey said his life experiences, both in the new SA and during apartheid, made him the best candidate.

“I believe that I am the best candidate,” Moodey said.

“I have travelled the journey of life, from an apartheid past to the present and learnt many life lessons along the way; in the process I acquired two PhDs, one from the university of life and the other from the university of hard knocks.

“I have never been an idle critic. As an activist I opposed apartheid by getting involved in civic movements and the trade union movement.”

He said what the DA stood for resonated with his own ethos and that during his 22 years in the party he had served in many structures, including that of Gauteng provincial chair and Gauteng provincial leader for four terms.

“Rising gradually through the ranks of the party, I have been afforded the opportunity to engage with members of the party at various levels,” Moodey said.

“The opportunities I have been afforded have allowed me to understand the hopes, dreams and desires of our people.

“Equally, it has allowed me to take stock of their fears, frustrations and challenges.”