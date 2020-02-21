Mbuyiseni Ndlozi questions Ramaphosa’s apology to the Malemas

During his oral responses to concerns raised by MPs at the Sona debate earlier this week, Ramaphosa apologised to Malema for the allegations made by Mamabolo.

“My heart goes out to Mantoa and your family, Honourable Malema. I do hope that my member of parliament on this side (Mamabolo) will put down his weapons so the battle can end.

“As the allegation was made against you, I felt for your wife, because it was uncalled for, I must say. It was improper. It was not correct for it to be raised, and if I can offer an apology to you about this, I would like to because it was uncalled for,” said Ramaphosa.

Ndlozi said Ramaphosa's lack of calling out Mamabolo during the Sona and at the debate, five days later, was telling.

“Today Ramaphosa knows 'weaponising GBV'. Where was this conceptualisation when Mantoa Malema, on Thursday night during the Sona under the directorship of the ANC, was attacked?” Ndlozi asked.